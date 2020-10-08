CHASTAIN - Remastered 1987 Live Bootleg Footage Of "I've Seen Tomorrow" Featuring Vocalist LEATHER LEONE Posted

Leviathan Records, the label run by guitarist David Chastain, has posted more live footage from the archives.

"The clip below features Leather Leone (vocals) David T. Chastain (guitar), Mike Skimmerhorn (bass), Les Sharp (drums) and special guest Pat O'Brien (guitar) live in the US supporting their The 7th Of Never album. The last night of the tour they played Harpo's in Detroit. Unbeknown to the band someone was shooting an unsanctioned video of the band. That tape was traded and sold in the metal underground for years. We decided to take that tape, remaster it and put it in HD so it could be officially available for viewing. 'I've Seen Tomorrow' is a track off Mystery Of Illusion."

Leviathan Records has just released the video below, along with the following message:

"Chastain - 'Bullet From A Gun' was originally shot in 2004. This is a remastered version of the original. Features Kate French on vocals, David T Chastain on guitar, Larry Howe on drums and Dave Starr on bass. Produced by 880 Entertainment and directed by John Lucasey."