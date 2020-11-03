CHEAP TRICK Frontman ROBIN ZANDER Confirms New Album Is "Done And Ready To Go; It's Been Put On Hold Because Of The Virus"

Appearing on AXS TV's "At Home And Social", Cheap Trick frontman Robin Zander revealed the band has completed work on a new album, and they've signed a new deal with BMG.

Zander: "We have an album that's already done and it's ready to go. It's been put on hold because of the virus. We're very excited about it. We signed a deal with BMG, and we'll see what happens. We've made a lot of records, and we just continue making records; for ourselves mostly, but also for our immediate fans that still cling to us."

Professor Of Rock recently released the video below, along with the following message:

"Cheap Trick lead guitarist and lyricist Rick Nielsen was 26 when he transported himself back 12 years to get into the head of a 14 year old witnessing an eye-opening encounter stumbling in on his parents “rolling around on the couch, rolling numbers,” and listening to his favorite records? while composing 'Surrender', the masterful epic 70s teen anthem, or traumatic teen nightmare... depending on your perspective. It received new life after Cheap Trick At Budokan was a hot album. Here is the story of the song."