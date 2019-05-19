CHEAP TRICK Frontman ROBIN ZANDER To Join ALICE COOPER, Members Of MOTHER'S FINEST And THUNDER On ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2020 Germany Tour

Having recently wrapped their 10th Anniversary tour, Rock Meets Classic have confirmed some of the acts slated to appear on the 2020 tour through Germany. Shock rock legend Alice Cooper will return to the RMC stage, having made his first run with the outfit in 2014 with guitarist Orianthi. Hollywood Vampires bandmate Tommy Henriksen has also been confirmed along with members of Mother's Finest and Thunder.

They will be backed by The Mat Sinner Band and the Rock Meets Classic Symphony Orchestra. Mat Sinner - bassist for Primal Fear - has checked in with the following update:

"Over 20 million albums sold, over 5,000 shows played, and inducted into the Rock’n Roll Hall Of Fame in 2016. I‘m super excited of today's Rock Meets Classic announcement and another dream come true to rock with another hero of my youth! What a sensation to stand beside Robin Zander, The Man Of A Thousand Voices, and rip these classic Cheap Trick tunes on the RMC Tour 2020!"

According to Billboard, a benefit gala honoring Linda Perry will include a performance by Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers Cheap Trick and appearances from Oscar-nominated actress Juliette Lewis and Perry’s wife, actress Sara Gilbert.

Linda Perry & Friends: A Night At The Grammy Museum will take place June 29 in Los Angeles at The Novo at L.A. Live. Sharon Osbourne will also appear at the event, where singer Willa Amai will perform.

“Music education should not be a luxury and with the help of these visionaries and this community, we hope to play a small part of sparking creativity and inspiring future songwriters, producers, and musicians,” Perry said in a statement.