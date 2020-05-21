CHEAP TRICK - New Album "Is Finished"

Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen was recently interviewed by Marci Wiser for Southern California radio station 95.5 KLOS. During the chat, which can be heard below, Rick gives an update on what he's binge-watching, the music he's working on, and his urge to get back out on the road. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

Rick Nielsen: "We have a new record that's coming out. We are signed to BMG, and the record is finished. So we're just kind of waiting 'til all this junk subsides," referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As mentioned in the audio clip above, Rick Nielsen is selling Checkerboard Neck Gaiters at ricknielsen.com with 100% of the profits being donated to the American Red Cross.