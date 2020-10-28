CHEAP TRICK - Professor Of Rock Tells The Story Behind 70s Classic "Surrender"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Cheap Trick lead guitarist and lyricist Rick Nielsen was 26 when he transported himself back 12 years to get into the head of a 14 year old witnessing an eye-opening encounter stumbling in on his parents “rolling around on the couch, rolling numbers,” and listening to his favorite records? while composing 'Surrender', the masterful epic 70s teen anthem, or traumatic teen nightmare... depending on your perspective. It received new life after Cheap Trick At Budokan was a hot album. Here is the story of the song."