CHEAP TRICK - Three UK Shows Announced For June 2017

Iconic rockers CHeap Trick have announced three shows for the UK, taking place in June. The band has issued the following statement along with the dates:

“We love touring the world and playing music to our loyal fan base – this is what we do and we’ll probably never quit! We’re as excited and energised today as we’ve ever been and we can’t wait to hit the UK this summer!”

Dates are as follows:

June

27 - London, UK - O2 Kentish Town Forum

28 - Manchester, UK - Academy

29 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

Foreigner, the band behind classic and iconic songs like “I Want To Know What Love Is”, “Cold As Ice”, “Hot Blooded” and “Juke Box Hero”, is turning 40 this year and they’re bringing their friends along for the year-long celebration.

First up is a mammoth worldwide tour, set to launch in Syracuse, NY on July 11th. For the US shows presented by Live Nation, Foreigner will be alongside Rock & Roll Hall Of Famers Cheap Trick - who are also celebrating 40 years since the release of their self-titled debut album - and special guest Jason Bonham who will be bringing the music of Led Zeppelin to great night of rock ’n’ roll. Tickets go on sale January 13th at livenation.com.

“I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later,” says founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones. “I can’t express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years. This summer we are going to celebrate these songs, and I can’t imagine a better group of friends to share this monumental tour with, than Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham who are sure to make it a true tribute to the everlasting power of rock and roll."

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, Cheap Trick is undoubtedly one of the most influential classic rock groups of the past 50 years. They have performed over 5,000 shows spanning four decades and have sold 20 million records worldwide. Cheap Trick formed in 1974 and while they have evolved throughout the years, the band continues to reach mainstream and critical success. Hits such as "I Want You To Want Me”, “Dream Police" and "Surrender" have cemented the group as one of America's top rock 'n' roll bands of all time. In 2016, Cheap Trick released its 17th studio collection, Bang Zoom Crazy…Hello

“I was thrilled to hear Mick Jones wanted me to be involved in celebrating 40 years of Foreigner. I spent 3 years as their drummer and had a great time," says Jason Bonham. "Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience show will hit home run after home run with these timeless classics done to perfection. JBLZE started 7 years ago as a way to show my appreciation not only to my dad and the music of Led Zeppelin, but also to the fans themselves. With the amazing Cheap Trick along with the one and only Foreigner this is show not to be missed.”

Check out the tour at any of the following stops, with more dates to be announced in the coming weeks and posted on the band’s official website.

July

11 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

17 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

20 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

22 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

28 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

30 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August

1 - West Palm Beach, FL - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

2 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

9 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

12 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

13 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center

15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre



16 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis

19 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

20 - Austin, TX - austin360 Amphitheater

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater ***

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion ***

26 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre ***

29 - Chula Vista, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre ***

30 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ***

September

1 - Marysville, CA - Toyota Amphitheater ***

2 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre ***

4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ***

8 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ***

9 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre ***

*** Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience not on this date

Additional dates and support to be announced.