CHERIE CURRIE & BRIE DARLING Cover SOUNDGARDEN's "Black Hole Sun"; Audio

Cherie Currie and Brie Darling have released a cover of Soundgarden's classic hit, "Black Hole Sun".

Says Cherie: "Chris' artistry showed in everything he touched. He loved people more than he loved himself, and there will never be another Chris Cornell. To bring our different sounds and styles together on this haunting melody was such a moving experience to record.

"All proceeds from this song are going directly to benefit the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation. Their mission is to help children who are facing homelessness, poverty, abuse, and neglect worldwide."

Get the single here, and listen below. Also available is a video message from Cherie and Brie.



