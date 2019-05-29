CHERNAA Premieres “Ominous” Video

Czech post-black metal band Chernaa has premiered a new track called "Ominous" today. The song is found on their forthcoming debut album, Empyrean Fire, that's due out on June 7th via Noizr Productions.

The band comments on the song, "The music is taken from higher planes of consciousness. Raw emotions played through saddened guitar riffs and wistful melodic combinations drag the listener through the forest of thoughts. It was created to enjoy those beautiful and painful melancholic desolations around us.”

Chernaa is a post-metal/post-black act from Prague, Czech Republic. The band has an international lineup, including musicians from the Czech Republic, Ukraine, and Russia. The recording of the album Empyrean Fire took place at the Jaro Sound studio in Prague. The artwork for the release was created by Anna Levytska, known for her work with Blut aus Nord. Information about the album pre-order will be announced soon.

"Three guys from the Czech Republic and a guy from Ukraine currently living in Prague, creating the instrumental base for the band, while the vocalist is from Russia, Krasnoyarsk, recording vocals from afar. We bring the post into your black. We dive into the void and bring the existential dread."

Tracklisting:

"Pink Powder"

"Ominous"

"Alice Syndrome"

"As I Succumbed"

"Mania"

"Camus"

"Discrepancy"

"Ominous" video:

"Pink Powder" video:

(Photo - Jiří Hula)