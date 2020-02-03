Chicago's THE JAB Unveil New Track "Dank Mississippi"

Chicago rockers The JAB are debuting a new track "Dank Mississippi" off their upcoming LP Consume, which will be released on February 4th via Medicine/The Orchard, a Sony-owned company.

"Dank Mississippi" follows on the heels of the previously released single "Riot".

The Jab frontman Jam Alker was showcasing his punk-blues aesthetic for major labels on the Chicago club circuit just a handful of years ago. With the world at his fingertips, he swapped his guitar for the needle and disappeared for nearly a decade.

In 2014, the birth of his daughter finally flipped the life or death switch and he began treatment. An arduous journey of detox and song-writing therapy laid the foundation for his debut LP, Consume.

Tom Stukel, Terry Byrne, Ryan Herrick, and Alex Piazza—all seasoned, dynamic players —collaborate with Jam on blue-collar thinking-man’s music, delivered with grit and transparency.

The result is the bluesy, post-classic rock, modern sludge rock record Consume. With bite-sized versions of Led Zeppelin’s monstrously thick-grooved riffs, the sensibilities of a Black Keys album, and an often-deep southern melody, Consume is the darkest feel-good record in years.

Catch The Jab on tour with Crobot:

February

5 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock

6 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d

7 - Los Angeles, CA - Viper Room

8 - Reno, CA - Cargo

9 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

11 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

13 - Spokane, CA - The Pin

14 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse

16 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

18 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theater

19 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

20 - Amarillo, TX - Hoots Pub

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

22 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

23 - Houston, TX - Acadia

25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It!

26 - Monroe, LA - Live Oaks

27 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

28 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s

29 - Baltimore, MD - Angels Rock Bar