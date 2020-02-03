Chicago's THE JAB Unveil New Track "Dank Mississippi"

February 3, 2020, 12 minutes ago

news the jab hard rock

Chicago's THE JAB Unveil New Track "Dank Mississippi"

Chicago rockers The JAB are debuting a new track "Dank Mississippi" off their upcoming LP Consume, which will be released on February 4th via Medicine/The Orchard, a Sony-owned company.

"Dank Mississippi" follows on the heels of the previously released single "Riot".

The Jab frontman Jam Alker was showcasing his punk-blues aesthetic for major labels on the Chicago club circuit just a handful of years ago. With the world at his fingertips, he swapped his guitar for the needle and disappeared for nearly a decade.

In 2014, the birth of his daughter finally flipped the life or death switch and he began treatment. An arduous journey of detox and song-writing therapy laid the foundation for his debut LP, Consume.

Tom Stukel, Terry Byrne, Ryan Herrick, and Alex Piazza—all seasoned, dynamic players —collaborate with Jam on blue-collar thinking-man’s music, delivered with grit and transparency.

The result is the bluesy, post-classic rock, modern sludge rock record Consume. With bite-sized versions of Led Zeppelin’s monstrously thick-grooved riffs, the sensibilities of a Black Keys album, and an often-deep southern melody, Consume is the darkest feel-good record in years.

Catch The Jab on tour with Crobot:

February
5 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock
6 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d
7 - Los Angeles, CA - Viper Room
8 - Reno, CA - Cargo
9 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
11 - Fresno, CA - Strummers
13 - Spokane, CA - The Pin
14 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse
16 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
18 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theater
19 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake
20 - Amarillo, TX - Hoots Pub
21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
22 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
23 - Houston, TX - Acadia
25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It!
26 - Monroe, LA - Live Oaks
27 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
28 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s
29 - Baltimore, MD - Angels Rock Bar

 



Featured Audio

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Straight To Hell” (Epic / Sony)

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Straight To Hell” (Epic / Sony)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews