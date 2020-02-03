Chicago's THE JAB Unveil New Track "Dank Mississippi"
February 3, 2020, 12 minutes ago
Chicago rockers The JAB are debuting a new track "Dank Mississippi" off their upcoming LP Consume, which will be released on February 4th via Medicine/The Orchard, a Sony-owned company.
"Dank Mississippi" follows on the heels of the previously released single "Riot".
The Jab frontman Jam Alker was showcasing his punk-blues aesthetic for major labels on the Chicago club circuit just a handful of years ago. With the world at his fingertips, he swapped his guitar for the needle and disappeared for nearly a decade.
In 2014, the birth of his daughter finally flipped the life or death switch and he began treatment. An arduous journey of detox and song-writing therapy laid the foundation for his debut LP, Consume.
Tom Stukel, Terry Byrne, Ryan Herrick, and Alex Piazza—all seasoned, dynamic players —collaborate with Jam on blue-collar thinking-man’s music, delivered with grit and transparency.
The result is the bluesy, post-classic rock, modern sludge rock record Consume. With bite-sized versions of Led Zeppelin’s monstrously thick-grooved riffs, the sensibilities of a Black Keys album, and an often-deep southern melody, Consume is the darkest feel-good record in years.
Catch The Jab on tour with Crobot:
February
5 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock
6 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d
7 - Los Angeles, CA - Viper Room
8 - Reno, CA - Cargo
9 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
11 - Fresno, CA - Strummers
13 - Spokane, CA - The Pin
14 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse
16 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
18 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theater
19 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake
20 - Amarillo, TX - Hoots Pub
21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
22 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
23 - Houston, TX - Acadia
25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It!
26 - Monroe, LA - Live Oaks
27 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
28 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s
29 - Baltimore, MD - Angels Rock Bar