Chicago’s JOKER To Play Cool Deal Record Release Show; New Album Out Friday

Joker's back and wants fans to come out and celebrate the official release of Cool Deal. In addition to performing Cool Deal, Joker will do a special ‘70s, ‘80s, and 9’0s medley with all fan-favorite hits from these iconic decades.

The band formed back in 1985, with Tony Ingala providing lead vocals, Joey Miroballi and Nick Sikich on guitar, Brian Smolar on bass, and Mike Stone on drums.

Back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Joker made an impact with its fresh, powerful sound, which ranged from soft ballads to heavy metal. True to its name, the band has always had a sense of humor and has described its sound as “heavy aluminum.” The band was signed to Chicago label Red Light Records in 1990 and put out its national debut album, self-titled Joker. The band went on to record the album Cool Deal, with producer Gary Loizzo (Styx, REO Speedwagon). Due to politics with distributor Zoo/BMG, the album was only released in Japan.

Prior to the show, Joker is re-releasing the Cool Deal record on Friday, July 7th via Pavement and Red Light Records. Find Cool Deal on digital outlets, as well at local indie record stores across the US, including Rolling Stone, Rasputin's Records, Silver Platter Records, Exclusive Company, Zia Records, Independent Records, and Dimple Records.

Come see Joker live at the Cool Deal Release show on Friday, August 4th, at M T Barrels, 1712 W Wise Rd, Schaumburg, Illinois 60193. Doors open at 7 PM.

Tracklisting:

“Stand Up, Shout It Out”

“Little Willy”

“Little Bit Of Heaven”

“To The Bone”

“Don’t Turn Away”

“Stealth”

“Dry Your Eyes”

“October Wind”

“Mackinaw Avenue”

“Love Keeps”

“Rock Tonight”

“Stand It Up, Shout It Out”: