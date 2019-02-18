Chicago’s THE OUTFIT Enter Studio; Announce Midwest Dates

Chicago rock band The Outfit have entered Sonic Palace Studios in Chicago, Illinois, to record the follow-up to their successful debut album, The Outfit, released February 2nd, 2018.

The new album is being recorded by Chicago area veteran musician Matt Mercado, with vocal tracking being handled by Larry Elya at Mind’s Eye Studios in Glendale, Arizona. Mixing and mastering will be handled by Grammy nominated, multi-platinum producer and mixer Ulrich Wild (Pantera, Static-x, White Zombie, Deftones, and Breaking Benjamin) in Los Angeles, California.

The band hopes to follow the success of last year’s album and lead single “Soldier Boy,” which received airplay all over rock radio stations. “Soldier Boy” peaked at number 34 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Radio Chart.

Drummer Mark Nawara says, “We were able to test a lot of the new songs out on the road live this fall and we received a great reaction from the crowds. We’re really excited about getting the new album out there. It’s pure in-your-face rock.”

The Outfit brings you straight up rock with catchy hooks and an aggressive sound. The band won over many crowds last year opening and headlining several shows throughout the Midwest. The band consists of Chicago veteran musicians Matt and Mark Nawara, along with Mike Gorman, and singer/songwriter Andy Mitchell.

In between recording, the band has confirmed several Midwest tour dates, including a stop at ROCK USA Festival in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

No release date has been set yet for the new album.

Dates:

Marcy

30 – West Dundee, IL – RocHaus

April

25 – Menomonie, WI – Stout Ale House

May

2 – Janesville, WI – The Back Bar

3 – Lombard, IL – Brauerhouse

4 – Kansasville, WI – Club 1175

July

18 – Oshkosh, WI – ROCK USA Festival