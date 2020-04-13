Chicago’s THE OUTFIT Release “Sitting Home Alone” Video From Lockdown

Chicago rockers The Outfit have released a video for the track “Sitting Home Alone” made during the lockdown orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band states: “We know everyone is going through tough long days. We decided to film ourselves at each of our houses during this Stay and Shelter order. Here is our song Sitting Here Alone (such a fitting title) Hope it brings you a little entertainment.  Stay 💪 Strong. #sittingherealone”

Dates:

July
10 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

August
1 – Carpentsville, IL – Rock The Fox Music Festival

September
5 – Lombard, IL – MuddFest
12 – Moline, IL – The Rust Belt 



