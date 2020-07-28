Chicago’s THE OUTFIT To Perform Livestream Concert

Chicago's The Outfit is slated to perform a livestream concert, in conjunction with 95 WIIL Rock Chicago, at the RocHaus in West Dundee, Illinois. On Saturday, August 1, doors will open at 6:30 PM and the concert starts at 8:00 PM CST. RocHaus is providing limited seating for up to 50 people, in accordance with the CDC's safety guidelines. Tickets for the event are available now for $25. The live stream concert is going to be free to stream on YouTube and Facebook.

For more information, head here. To set up a reminder for the livestream concert and to watch via Pavement Entertainment's YouTube page, visit this location. The Facebook feed from The Outfit and the RocHaus will become available once the concert starts, for those who wish to watch the performance on there.

The Outfit is a Chicago rock band who delivers classic rock with a modern twist for today's music scene. The band consists of music veterans Mark Nawara (drums), Matt Nawara (lead guitar), Mike Gorman (bass), and Andy Mitchell (vocals/guitar).