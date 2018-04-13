CHILD BITE To Release Burnt Offerings: Covers And Rarities 2010 - 2017 Collection In May; CELTIC FROST, ANAL C@#T Covers Featuring PHIL ANSELMO Streaming

Detroit noise rock unit Child Bite will release their Burnt Offerings: Covers And Rarities 2010 - 2017 collection next month via Housecore Records. A 2xCD set, Burnt Offerings... is a compilation of Child Bite rarities culled from the last seven years of audio bedlam. The monster offering delivers twenty-eight tracks including several unreleased tunes as well as six cover songs featuring Philip H. Anselmo.

Three tracks from the collection - covers of Celtic Frost's "The Usurper" and Anal Cunt's "Chump Change" (both featuring Anselmo), as well as "Stroke The Negative" - can be streamed below.

Child Bite's Burnt Offerings: Covers And Rarities 2010 - 2017 will be available on Housecore Records May 11th as a 2xCD digipak with a fold-out poster. Pre-orders are available via the Housecore Store here.

"This serves as a mass grave for all of our musical orphans...," elaborates frontman Shawn Knight. "This whole project came to mind when both our guitarist and drummer left the band last summer. We had put out so many random bits and pieces over the years, not to mention a full album's worth of unreleased songs, that it really felt like a good time to take stock and officially wrap up that chapter of the band. The first six tracks [from disc 1] are from vinyl-only split EPs we've put out. We've found that our strongest writing comes in small batches. These songs were written and recorded as pairs, and are some of our best tunes, not to mention some of the best sounding recordings we've ever had. Tracks seven through ten were meant for what became Negative Noise, but soon after we recorded these demos we got a new drummer and we started moving in a different direction. These quick studio recordings have been collecting dust now for nearly five years... Tracks eleven through thirteen were recorded down at Anselmo's place on our way south for a big tour with Voivod and King Parrot. A couple members felt that the songs weren't ready for prime time so we held off from using them until now. I wouldn't be surprised if we revisited one or two of these in the future."

Burnt Offerings: Covers And Rarities 2010 - 2017 tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"The Will To Disappear

"Stag Thrall"

"Gang Omega"

"Sick & Subhuman"

"Prowl"

"Modern Torment"

"Abstract Interior Putrefaction"

"Feeding Tube Blues"

"Stroke The Negative"

"Carrion Tabernacle"

"Throb Forever"

"Corrosive Devotion"

"As I Approach The Void"

"Jerk Off Your Life"

Disc 2:

"My War"

"Police Truck"

"Earth A.D. / We Bite"

"I Against I / Jam"

"Guilty Of Being White / It Follows"

"Hey!"

"Don't"

"Unbridled"

"Siege" *

"Morrisey" *

"Chump Change" *

" Radio Hit" *

"Song #5" *

"The Usurper" *

* featuring Philip H. Anselmo

Child Bite is currently in the midst of an Australian tour supporting labelmates King Parrot. The Regional Rampage tour commenced on March 28th and will pillage its way through nearly two-dozen venues upon its conclusion on April 28th.

(Photo - Ruby Scholling)