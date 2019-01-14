CHILDREN OF BODOM Announce Hexed 2019 North American Tour; SWALLOW THE SUN, WOLFHEART To Support

Finland's Children Of Bodom will release their tenth album, Hexed, on March 8th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band announce their Hexed 2019 North American Tour.

The trek will kick off in Quebec City on March 13th and conclude in New York City on April 19th. Supporting the band are Finnish death-doom melody-makers Swallow The Sun and Finnish epic melodic death metal quartet Wolfheart, as well as Summoner's Circle (March 13-16, April 9-19), Hollow Cry (March 18-29) and Fragmentum (March 30, April 7) who are opening select shows.

COB frontman, guitarist, and mastermind Alexi Laiho comments, "Hello North America! Just wanna say and empathize the word “finally” ... fuckin' finally we’ll be back on the road - like old school style and over the pond too!! We’ll be in your town just as you're getting your hands on the new record. Even if you do not have it, don’t worry cause we’re gonna rotate the setlist to include old tracks that will blow your mind back to hell so it’s gonna be a good fuckin' party ladies and gentlemen. Hoping to see you there!!"

Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase via American Express on January 16th - 17th, starting at 10 AM, local time as well as through Goldenvoice on January 17th starting at 10 AM and ending at 10 PM, local time. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, January 18th at 10 AM, local time.

The Hexed 2019 North American Tour offers fans the opportunity to purchase two unique VIP packages. Details for the two VIP packages can be seen below:

Gold Hexed VIP Package

- 1 General Admission Ticket

- Group Photo with Children Of Bodom

- Meet & Great with Children Of Bodom

- Exclusive Silk Screen Poster

- Exclusive Wall Flag

- Exclusive COB Bonus Studio Footage USB Drive

- Laminate with Lanyard

Platinum Hexed VIP Package

*Only 4 per market*

- 1 General Admission Ticket

- Premium Viewing Area For Children Of Bodom

- Personalized Video From A COB Band Member

- Group Photo with Children Of Bodom

- Meet & Greet with Children Of Bodom

- Exclusive Silk Screen Poster

- Exclusive Wall Flag

- Exclusive COB Bonus Studio Footage USB Drive

- Laminate with Lanyard

- Early Entry

Purchase the VIP package of your choice starting on Tuesday, January 12th at 10 AM, Eastern at COB.soundrink.com.

Confirmed dates are listed below.

March

13 - Imperial - Quebec City, QC*

14 - Corona Theater - Montreal, QC*

15 - Bronson Centre - Ottawa, ON *

16 - The Phoenix Concert Theater - Toronto, ON*

18 - St. Andrews - Detroit, MI**

19 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL**

20 - Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN**

22 - The Summit - Denver, CO **

23 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT**

25 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB**

26 - Union - Edmonton, AB**

27 - The Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC**

29 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA**

30 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR ***

April

1 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA***

2 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA ***

3 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ***

5 - Alamo Music Hall - San Antonio, TX ***

6 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX ***

7 - Canton Hall - Dallas, TX ***

9 - The Ritz - Tampa, FL *

11 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA *

12 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC *

13 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD*

14 - Mr Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA*

16 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY*

17 - The Royale - Boston, MA*

18 - Reverb - Reading, PA *

19 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY *

* Summoner's Circle opening (March 13-16 & April 9-19)

** Hollow Cry opening (March 18-29)

*** Fragmentum opening (March 30 April 7)

Hexed will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Pink w/ Black splatter vinyl – Limited to 300

- CD Digipak + T-Shirt + Poster

Pre-order your copy here.

Hexed tracklisting:

"The Road"

"Under Grass and Clover"

"Glass Houses"

"Hecate’s Nightmare"

"Kick in the Spleen"

"Platitudes and Barren Words"

"Hexed"

"Relapse (The Nature of My Crime)"

"Say Never Look Back"

"Soon Departed"

"Knuckleduster"

Bonus tracks:

"I Worship Chaos" (live)

"Morrigan" (live)

"Knuckleduster" (remix)

"Under Grass And Clover" video:

Trailers:

Children Of Bodom recently announced tour dates for the Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, in October.

October

2 - Art - Zavod Mekhanika - Kharkov, Ukraine

3 - Bingo - Kiev, Ukraine

4 - Re:public - Minsk, Belarus

6 - Arena Hall - Krasnodar, Russia

7 - Arena Hall Don - Rostov, Russia

8 - Podzemka - Novosibirsk, Russia

11 - Angar Omsk, Russia

12 - Tele Club - Yekaterinburg, Russia

14 - Ogni Ufy - Ufa, Russia

16 - Milo Concert Hall - Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

17 - Adrenaline Stadium - Moscow, Russia

18 - A2 Club - St Petersburg, Russia

(Photo - Marek Sabogal)