CHILDREN OF BODOM - Entire Live Facebook Chat Available (Video)

While gearing up for the kick-off of their current 20 Years Down & Dirty anniversary tour, Children Of Bodom held a live Facebook chat with fans via Facebook on March 3rd. It is available in it's entirety below.

Children Of Bodom's debut album, Something Wild, was released 20 years ago and thus the mighty Hate Crew were born. Finland's melodic death superstars will take to the road in March to celebrate 20 years of life in the form of a mind blowing classic setlist. Shows in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia have been announced for September 2017; check out the schedule below.

Tour dates:

March

10 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

11 - Academy 2 - Manchester, England

12 - Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, England

14 - Le Cargo - Caen, France

15 - L’Echonova - Vannes, France

16 - La Nef - Angouleme, France

17 - Disney - Le File 7 - Magny-Le-Hongre, France

18 - Le Metaphone - Oignie, France

20 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland

21 - Theaterfabrik - Munich, Germany

22 - Live Club - Milan, Italy

23 - Tvornica Kulture - Zagreb, Croatia

25 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

26 - Strasse E - Dresden, Germany

27 - Astra - Berlin, Germany

30 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden

April

1 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

2 - KB - Malmö, Sweden

3 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

4 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden

September

14 - Bingo Club - Kiev, Ukraine

15 - Re:public - Minsk, Belarus

16 - Yotaspace - Moscow, Russia

17 - Cosmonaut - St. Petersburg, Russia