CHILDREN OF BODOM - Entire Live Facebook Chat Available (Video)
March 10, 2017, 7 minutes ago
While gearing up for the kick-off of their current 20 Years Down & Dirty anniversary tour, Children Of Bodom held a live Facebook chat with fans via Facebook on March 3rd. It is available in it's entirety below.
Children Of Bodom's debut album, Something Wild, was released 20 years ago and thus the mighty Hate Crew were born. Finland's melodic death superstars will take to the road in March to celebrate 20 years of life in the form of a mind blowing classic setlist. Shows in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia have been announced for September 2017; check out the schedule below.
Tour dates:
March
10 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
11 - Academy 2 - Manchester, England
12 - Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, England
14 - Le Cargo - Caen, France
15 - L’Echonova - Vannes, France
16 - La Nef - Angouleme, France
17 - Disney - Le File 7 - Magny-Le-Hongre, France
18 - Le Metaphone - Oignie, France
20 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland
21 - Theaterfabrik - Munich, Germany
22 - Live Club - Milan, Italy
23 - Tvornica Kulture - Zagreb, Croatia
25 - Arena - Vienna, Austria
26 - Strasse E - Dresden, Germany
27 - Astra - Berlin, Germany
30 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden
April
1 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark
2 - KB - Malmö, Sweden
3 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway
4 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden
September
14 - Bingo Club - Kiev, Ukraine
15 - Re:public - Minsk, Belarus
16 - Yotaspace - Moscow, Russia
17 - Cosmonaut - St. Petersburg, Russia