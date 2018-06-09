CHILDREN OF BODOM - European Festival Schedule For Summer 2018 Updated
June 9, 2018, an hour ago
Finnish bashers Children Of Bodom have updated their summer festival schedule for Europe. It is available below.
June
23 - Hellfest Open Air Festival - Clisson, France
July
6 - Metalhead Meeting Festival - Bucharest, Romania
14 - Gefle Metal Festival - Gävle, Sweden
22 - Savonlinna Opera Festival – Oopperajuhlat, Savonlinna, Finland
27 - MetalDays - Tolmin, Slovenia
August
3 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
10 - Leyendas del Rock - Villena, Spain
11 - Metalfestival Into The Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands
31 - Heavy Scotland - Edinburgh, UK
Children Of Bodom will embark on a lengthy Finnish tour this coming October / November. Fittingly titled No Place Like Home, this tour will be a special one; the band will play a different set each night, giving the fans a chance to witness rarely heard gems from the deep COB back catalogue in a live setting.
The band has added a second Helsinki show to their schedule for October 26th, also taking place at Tavastia
No Place Like Home shows will be opened by Finnish torchbearers of metal, Lost Society. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 25th at 9am Finnish time. A video preview can be seen below:
No Place Like Home 2018 Finnish Tour Dates:
October
12 - Peurunka Areena - Laukaa
13 - Finlandia Klubi - Lahti
18 - Logomo - Turku
19 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinäjoki
20 - Pakkahuone - Tampere
26 - Tavastia - Helsinki
27 - Tavastia - Helsinki
November
2 - Aulanko Areena - Hämeenlinna
3 - Unholy Winterfest Areena - Joensuu
9 - Zemppi Areena - Kempele
Children Of Bodom are currently working on a follow up to their latest studio offering, 2015's I Worship Chaos.