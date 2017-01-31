CHILDREN OF BODOM Frontman ALEXI LAIHO - “I’m A Very Restless Person… Total Silence Is The Only Thing That Freaks Me Out”; Video

BangerTV's Daniel Dekay recently spoke with Children Of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho about life on the road, his signature guitar series, and why silence drives him crazy. Check out the video interview below:

Children Of Bodom's debut album, Something Wild, was released 20 years ago and thus the mighty Hate Crew were born. Finland's melodic death superstars will take to the road in March to celebrate 20 years of life in the form of a mind blowing classic setlist. A new tour trailer can be found below.

Tour dates:

March

8 - Capitol - Hannover, Germany

9 - Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

10 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

11 - Academy 2 - Manchester, England

12 - Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, England

14 - Le Cargo - Caen, France

15 - L’Echonova - Vannes, France

16 - La Nef - Angouleme, France

17 - Disney - Le File 7 - Magny-Le-Hongre, France

18 - Le Metaphone - Oignie, France

20 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland

21 - Theaterfabrik - Munich, Germany

22 - Live Club - Milan, Italy

23 - Tvornica Kulture - Zagreb, Croatia

25 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

26 - Strasse E - Dresden, Germany

27 - Astra - Berlin, Germany

30 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden

April

1 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

2 - KB - Malmö, Sweden

3 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

4 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden