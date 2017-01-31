CHILDREN OF BODOM Frontman ALEXI LAIHO - “I’m A Very Restless Person… Total Silence Is The Only Thing That Freaks Me Out”; Video
BangerTV's Daniel Dekay recently spoke with Children Of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho about life on the road, his signature guitar series, and why silence drives him crazy. Check out the video interview below:
Children Of Bodom's debut album, Something Wild, was released 20 years ago and thus the mighty Hate Crew were born. Finland's melodic death superstars will take to the road in March to celebrate 20 years of life in the form of a mind blowing classic setlist. A new tour trailer can be found below.
Tour dates:
March
8 - Capitol - Hannover, Germany
9 - Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany
10 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
11 - Academy 2 - Manchester, England
12 - Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, England
14 - Le Cargo - Caen, France
15 - L’Echonova - Vannes, France
16 - La Nef - Angouleme, France
17 - Disney - Le File 7 - Magny-Le-Hongre, France
18 - Le Metaphone - Oignie, France
20 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland
21 - Theaterfabrik - Munich, Germany
22 - Live Club - Milan, Italy
23 - Tvornica Kulture - Zagreb, Croatia
25 - Arena - Vienna, Austria
26 - Strasse E - Dresden, Germany
27 - Astra - Berlin, Germany
30 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden
April
1 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark
2 - KB - Malmö, Sweden
3 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway
4 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden