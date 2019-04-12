CHILDREN OF BODOM Frontman ALEXI LAIHO Talks Evolving As A Guitarist - "When I Was Younger It Was About Showing Off And Trying To Do Everything As Fast As I Could"

Children Of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho recently guested on the Iron City Rocks podcast (Episode 407) to discuss the band's new album, Hexed. Laiho also commented on how his style of playing and singing have changed over the years, the challenge of putting together a setlist, and more.

Laiho on how his guitar playing style has evolved:

"When I was younger it was more about just showing off and trying to do everything as fast as I could. That's how it usually goes until you start thinking about the music. It's like, when you do a guitar solo, do you want to show off and shred, or do you want to do stuff that serves the music and makes the song better? That's what I'm more about these days. I still love playing crazy insane fast stuff, but mostly I want to do stuff that will actually be part of the song, something that people can sing along to."

Laiho - an ESP Guitars signature artist - recently stopped by ESP headquarters to tell some stories of his many ESP and LTD Signature Series guitars. He also does a playthrough section from "Under Grass and Clover", a song off CoB's new album Hexed.