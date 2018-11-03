CHILDREN OF BODOM Keyboardist's WARMEN Post Unreleased Cover Of PAULA ABDUL's "Opposites Attract" Featuring ALEXI LAIHO And JONNA GEAGEA

Warmen featuring Children Of Bodom keyboardist Janne Wirman have posted an unreleased cover of the Paula Abdul hit "Opposites Attract" featuring COB frontman Alexi Laiho and vocalist Jonna Geagea. Check it out below.

Alexi and Jonna previously teamed up for Children Of Bodom's classic cover of the Britney Spears anthem, "Oops.... I Did It Again".