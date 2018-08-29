CHILDREN OF BODOM - New Album To Be Released In March 2019; Video Interview Available

Speaking recently with TNT Radio Rock, Children Of Bodom bassist Henkka Seppälä revealed the band's new album will be released in March 2019. he then commented on the new material, saying "it's very Children of Bodom, but there's always something new. I think maybe the one feature that I haven't heard in a while is more technical riffing, guitar riffing, where Alexi (Laiho) is pushing his abilities to their limits in the basic riff. And once Alexi compared this a little bit to the feeling Follow The Reaper had. I'm not sure, but in those basic riffs, there's something similar to that."

Children Of Bodom were among the acts that performed at Summer Breeze 2017, which took place from August 16th - 19th in Dinkelsbuhl, Germany. Rockpalast has posted professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Lake Bodom"

"Black Widow"

"Warheart"

"Hate Me!"

"Red Light In My Eyes Pt. II"

"Downfall"

"Everytime I Die"

"Hate Crew Deathroll"

"Bed Of Razors"

"Children Of Bodom"

"The Nail"

"Bodom After Midnight"

"Towards Dead End"

Children Of Bodom will embark on a lengthy Finnish tour this coming October / November. Fittingly titled No Place Like Home, this tour will be a special one; the band will play a different set each night, giving the fans a chance to witness rarely heard gems from the deep COB back catalogue in a live setting.

The band has added a second Helsinki show to their schedule for October 26th, also taking place at Tavastia

No Place Like Home shows will be opened by Finnish torchbearers of metal, Lost Society. A video preview can be seen below:

No Place Like Home 2018 Finnish Tour Dates:

October

12 - Peurunka Areena - Laukaa

13 - Finlandia Klubi - Lahti

18 - Logomo - Turku

19 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinäjoki

20 - Pakkahuone - Tampere

26 - Tavastia - Helsinki

27 - Tavastia - Helsinki

November

2 - Aulanko Areena - Hämeenlinna

3 - Unholy Winterfest Areena - Joensuu

9 - Zemppi Areena - Kempele