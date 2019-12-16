CHILDREN OF BODOM Perform Final Show With Current Line-Up In Helsinki; Video Available

One of Finland’s best known metal acts, Children Of Bodom, played their final show with the current lineup on December 15th. "A Chapter Called Children Of Bodom" took place at the Black Box in Helsinki, Finland at Ice Hall. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Under Grass and Clover"

"Platitudes and Barren Words"

"In Your Face"

"Shovel Knockout"

"Bodom Beach Terror"

"Everytime I Die"

"Halo of Blood"

"Are You Dead Yet?"

"Blooddrunk"

"I Worship Chaos"

"Angels Don't Kill"

"Follow the Reaper"

"Deadnight Warrior"

"Needled 24/7"

Encore:

"Hate Me!"

"Hate Crew Deathroll"

"Lake Bodom"

"Downfall"

Following is the band's original statement announcing their parting ways, released in November:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that 2019 will be the last for Children Of Bodom with this lineup.

After almost 25 years with Bodom, thousands of shows & 10 albums it is time for Henkka (T. Blacksmith - bass), Janne (Wirman - keyboards) and Jaska (Raatikainen - drums) to step back and change direction within their lives. All three will miss the fans and supporters in every city in every country the band ever played.

The last show of this lineup will be on December 15th at Helsinki Ice Hall. Tickets still remain for some of the Finnish shows in December.

Alexi (Laiho - vocals, lead guitar) and Daniel (Freyberg - rhythm guitar) will have further announcements about their plans to keep creating new music in the future.

Thanks again for everything - Children Of Bodom"