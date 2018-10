CHILDREN OF BODOM Post No Place Like Home Tour Rehearsal Clip; Upcoming Helsinki Shows Sold Out

Children Of Bodom are gearing up for their No Place Like Home tour through Finland, which kicks off on Friday, October 12th. Below is a snippet from a recent rehearsal.

Tour dates are as follows:

October

12 - Peurunka Areena - Laukaa

13 - Finlandia Klubi - Lahti SOLD OUT

18 - Logomo - Turku

19 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinäjoki

20 - Pakkahuone - Tampere SOLD OUT

26 - Tavastia - Helsinki SOLD OUT

27 - Tavastia - Helsinki SOLD OUT

November

2 - Aulanko Areena - Hämeenlinna

3 - Unholy Winterfest Areena - Joensuu

9 - Zemppi Areena - Kempele