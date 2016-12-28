CHILDREN OF BODOM - Pro-Shot Footage Of Entire New York City Show Posted

On December 18th, Children of Bodom performed at the Irving Plaza in New York City. The show was pro-shot and streamed courtesy of Live Nation. It can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Needled 24/7"

"Follow The Reaper"

"Living Dead Beat"

"Trashed, Lost & Strungout"

"Morrigan"

"In Your Face"

"My Bodom (I Am the Only One)"

"Everytime I Die"

"Silent Night, Bodom Night"

"I Worship Chaos"

"Angels Don't Kill"

"Lake Bodom"

"Children Of Decadence"

"Hate Me!"

"Downfall"

Children Of Bodom's debut album, Something Wild, was released 20 years ago and thus the mighty Hate Crew were born. Finland's melodic death superstars will take to the road in 2017 to celebrate 20 years of life in the form of a mind blowing classic setlist.

For an entire month, Children Of Bodom will bring their reaper sound over Europe, so make sure to catch them on one of the dates listed below. Tickets will go on sale on December 14th.

Alexi Laiho recently told OC Weekly: “I don’t know yet if we’re going to play the whole album or probably just a lot of rare songs from it we never play live. We might do a mix of our first two albums. It will be weird, it will be a trip but fans will dig it. I am thinking instead of playing a whole album, we will play the most obscure tracks.”

Tour dates:

March

8 - Capitol - Hannover, Germany

9 - Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

10 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

11 - Academy 2 - Manchester, England

12 - Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, England

14 - Le Cargo - Caen, France

15 - L’Echonova - Vannes, France

16 - La Nef - Angouleme, France

17 - Disney - Le File 7 - Magny-Le-Hongre, France

18 - Le Metaphone - Oignie, France

20 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland

21 - Theaterfabrik - Munich, Germany

22 - Live Club - Milan, Italy

23 - Tvornica Kulture - Zagreb, Croatia

25 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

26 - Strasse E - Dresden, Germany

27 - Astra - Berlin, Germany

30 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden

April

1 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

2 - KB - Malmö, Sweden

3 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

4 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden

Children Of Bodom recently released a special lyric video for the song "My Bodom (I Am The Only One)”, taken from the band's latest studio album, I Worship Chaos. On October 20th, fans were encouraged via social media to submit photos of themselves with the band for a chance to be in an upcoming video. Over 300 photos were selected to be featured in the "My Bodom (I Am The Only One)" lyric video.

Alexi Laiho comments, "This is the coolest and my favourite lyric video by far because we actually had a chance to include COB fans from all over the globe in it. It’s the least we can do to show our gratitude, love and appreciation of the madness they bless us with night after night. I can’t wait to play the song live on the upcoming tours!"