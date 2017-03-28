CHILDREN OF BODOM To Record New Album This Year; 20 Years Down & Dirty European Tour Interview With Keyboardist JANNE WIRMAN Available

Distorted Sound recently caught up with Children Of Bodom keyboardist Janne Wirman on the band's 20 Years Down & Dirty European Tour. An excerpt is available below.

Q: What made you choose this special setlist? I’ve seen on Facebook that you hinted you’d use material from your first four albums. What made you choose them?

Janne: "Well, this year is the 20th anniversary of the first album, so we decided to build a setlist mainly on the first two albums, so we have five songs from the first album and five songs from the second album. And then we came up with the idea of filling the rest of the setlist with songs only from the first four so we don’t play anything newer than that on this tour."

Q: Awesome. What would you say your highlights are of your career with Children Of Bodom?

Janne: "Well, some of the highlights, like these days, the first three or four albums we never got to tour the US, but after the fourth album we started touring the US. That was, obviously, a big thing for us because it’s a big market, it’s a whole other continent out there. But there’s so many, we’ve played in so many countries, over 60 countries, and stuff like that. I mean, a lot of great stuff has happened, but yeah, we’ve got to play in so many places, and I think that’s probably the best thing ever! (laughs)"

Q: So, what have you guys got planned for after the tour?

Janne: "This year, we’re going to start writing our new album, we will record a new album this year."

Read the complete interview here.

On March 10th, Children of Bodom played the third show of their current 20 Years Down & Dirty European Tour at Den Atelier in Luxembourg. The tour sees the band dusting off material from their first two albums, Something Wild (1998) and Hatebreeder (1999). "In The Shadows" had never been performed live prior to this tour, "Black Widow" hadn't been played since 2000, "Red Light in My Eyes: Part 2" was last heard on the COB stage in 1999, and "The Nail" has been put back into the set after almost 20 years.

Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Deadnight Warrior"

"In The Shadows"

"Needled 24/7"

"Black Widow"

"Bodom After Midnight"

"Warheart"

"Angels Don't Kill"

"Red Light in My Eyes: Part 2"

"Hate Me!"

"Downfall"

"Everytime I Die"

"Lake Bodom"

"Bed of Razors"

"Children of Decadence"

Encore:

"The Nail"

"Towards Dead End"

Remaining tour dates:

March

30 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden

April

1 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

2 - KB - Malmö, Sweden

3 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

4 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden

September

14 - Bingo Club - Kiev, Ukraine

15 - Re:public - Minsk, Belarus

16 - Yotaspace - Moscow, Russia

17 - Cosmonaut - St. Petersburg, Russia