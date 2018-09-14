CHINAWHITE – Featuring PRAYING MANTIS Members Release “Money” Track

Dutch hard rock band Chinawhite have released a new audio video for “Money”, the track is taken from their fourth album Different, which was released in June via Rock Company.

Chinawhite is characterized by their catchy combination of melodies, rhythms and succeeds in making a combination of melodic hard rock with symphonic frill.

The album was recorded at Down The Road Studio, except drums at Drums By Mail and vocals at The Musik Room (USA). Mixed and Mastered by Erwin Hermsen at Toneshed.nl. Artwork by Blekkmark. Rolf Vossen adding organ, piano and keyboards on some tracks.

Chinawhite is:

Peter Cox - orchestrations, keyboards and all guitars (Forest Field)

Sander Stappers - bass (Souls Of Deaf, Tributor)

Phil Vincent - vocals (Tragik, D'Ercole, Cranston)

Hans In t Zandt - drums (Praying Mantis, ex Vengeance and Mad Max