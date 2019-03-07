CHOKEHOLD Announce First LP In Almost 25 Years; New Song "2.0" Streaming

Hamilton, Ontario veteran hardcore act, Chokehold, have announced their return with a new LP due out this spring. The band is releasing a brand new track today aptly named “2.0”, which you can listen to below.

"2.0 is a song about the hardcore community and the use of social media to tear down like-minded individuals within it," says vocalist Chris Logan.

"Hardcore was built on our collective discomfort with society, but it now seems that it's promoting more dissatisfaction among ourselves. In a way, we are losing sight of what this is supposed to be about and how we should be treating each other. Political discussion in hardcore is becoming stagnant over the fear of alienation over the difference of opinion. While the world is falling apart around us, we are happy to cut and paste and copy and share our revolution blindly because we are too busy internalizing, shaming and collecting hardcore toys. No more us versus us, it's us versus them."

With This Thread I Hold On will be released on April 19th, via Good Fight Music. Pre-orders are live now. "2.0" is also available as an iTunes instant grat track. Fans who pre-order the LP on iTunes will receive the song as an instant download.

Logan continues, "We are incredibly fortunate as a band to be still doing this thing after so many years. We are even luckier to be doing it with our longtime friends at Good Fight. We have always wanted this group to be a vessel for us as individuals to vent our ideas and our anger about injustices, politics and life challenges."

"The world seems like it's in its death throes and we are constantly bombarded with those things designed to keep us sedate and in place. It's especially easy in these times to become victims of those traps and to feel overwhelmed and helpless. This record covers a lot of uncomfortable topics but moving forward means talking about them and exposing them. This band and this music is the thread we are holding on by, the thing that gives us a voice to be heard and hopefully allows us to make a change no matter how small."

The history of subcultural music (and the occasional mainstream breakouts) is rich with renegades who intertwined the personal and the political, from the MC5 to Boogie Down Productions, from Rage Against The Machine to The Refused. Cobbling themselves together in Hamilton, Ontario in the early 90s, Chokehold stood out in a scene already filled with outspoken militants and activist rabble-rousers. In their brief run from 1990 to 1996, the band managed a half a dozen EPs and two groundbreaking full-lengths, Prison of Hope (1993) and Content with Dying (1995).

Now, with the world heaving under the weight of increasingly militarized police, seemingly endless wars, openly nationalistic autocrats, mass shootings, religious zealotry, and a new breed of “alt-right,” the climate is ripe for With This Thread I Hold On, eight bold anthems comprising Chokehold’s first new LP in nearly 25 years.

Brimming with the pointed rage and dissonant directness of defining hardcore-punk bands like Born Against and Infest, melded with the heavy introspection of Unbroken, Chokehold has finally captured their own lightning in a bottle. Where each previous record was an improbable and accidentally magical product of circumstance, With This Thread I Hold On boasts new levels of musicianship, crisp production, and dynamics. Chokehold is as heavy as ever, yet ten times catchier.

Tracklisting:

"2.0"

"Threads"

"Profit Over People"

"G.O.D"

"Silenced"

"No Shelter"

"Instilled"

(Photo - JC Boudreau)