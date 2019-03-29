CHOKEHOLD Streaming “Profit Over People” Single

After a triumphant return earlier this month with their new single "2.0," Chokehold have announced a second track titled "Profit Over People" off new LP due out this spring. Vocalist Chris Logan comments on the song:

"It seems like every other month we are hearing about another friend, family member or acquaintance gone from substance addiction. The alarming thing that a lot of these people had in common is being prescribed opioids to deal with what may have been a simple pain relief issue at the time. Without the much-needed education and resources, it can feel like a helpless battle for those addicted and those around them."

"The pharmaceutical companies responsible for the opioid crisis know precisely what they are doing, running their business like a criminal empire with prizes going to the pushers. No one should expect to transition to drug addiction after seeking pain relief from someone they are supposed to trust. Sounds unbelievable but over 80% of Heroin users reported that their first opioid was a prescription drug. Our addictions are their profits and what is even more sickening is that some of these same people are trying to profit again with medications to treat the same addictions they caused."

"Our governments are being bought and controlled by these companies, and this keeps recovery programs and education severely underfunded and alternatives to pain relief illegal. Addiction is not a weakness or lack of willpower; this is about the vulnerable being taken advantage of at their most desperate time."

"How many more close to us are we going to let be victims of this vicious cycle?"

"What can we do to change the outcome?"

With This Thread I Hold On will be released on April 19th, 2019, via Good Fight Music. Pre-orders are live now. Both "Profit Over People" and "2.0" are also available as an iTunes instant grat tracks. Fans who pre-order the LP on iTunes will receive both songs as instant downloads.

Brimming with the pointed rage and dissonant directness of defining hardcore-punk bands like Born Against and Infest, melded with the heavy introspection of Unbroken, Chokehold has finally captured their own lightning in a bottle. Where each previous record was an improbable and accidentally magical product of circumstance, With This Thread I Hold On boasts new levels of musicianship, crisp production, and dynamics. Chokehold is as heavy as ever, yet ten times catchier.

Tracklisting:

"2.0"

"Threads"

"Profit Over People"

"G.O.D"

"Silenced"

"No Shelter"

"Instilled"

"Profit Over People":

"2.0":

(Photo - JC Boudreau)