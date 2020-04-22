Choreographer In Lockdown Creates LIVE Rock Meeting Podcast

Born in Poland, raised in San Diego California, Anna Achimowicz, a performing professional currently grounded in Poland with her shows and professional engagements has created a LIVE Rock meeting Podcast with music legends driven by her love and passion for rock and metal music. Achimowicz is first and far most a choreographer, dancer and artist director of the rock hybrid, working freelance under the name of Rock Dance Theatre. Achimowicz founded Rock Dance Theatre in Sweden four years ago, but has been actively creating on stage ever since she was a kid, and 2020 marks her 20th year anniversary. A LIVE talk and interview series initially being a driving force for human contact in quarantine restrictions led her to a development start of “just a conversation” into covering a bit behind the scenes of Rock Dance Theatre history, artists involved in her projects, inspirations, but especially documenting interesting artists and their stories in the field of Rock and Metal worldwide. The meetings are supposed to inspire, entertain but also sustain the legacy of invited guests for the future.





Achimowicz says: “I started this LIVE interview thing a couple of years back actually as ’33 minutes with Anna Achimowicz - The Stage Talk - 33 minutes with Anna Achimowicz’ around 2015/2016, just to kill time between shows and being on the road. Interviews with a couple of friends in the performing arts business like Johannes Randolf and Bettina Schaeffer of American Ballet Theatre, but never really did more with it”

Years later, ironically the COVID-19 pandemic has created time and space for storytelling that evolved into Rock Dance Theatre LIVEstream meetings with Guests.

Achimowicz’s shows and projects are interactive, experimental and bring multiple arts on stage together, the post apocalyptic side of RDT created Fire and Blood, Steam, Drums n Dance, Esfinge de la Muerte presented in Spain, Sweden and Poland. Rock Dance Theatre is also a part of Cult of Chrome, and international association for post apocalyptic dark artists in metal music and fashion. RDT strongly works in cooperation with artists from the musical milieu, theatre or even film strongly promoting Rock and Metal in various circles thru fields of expressions like: workshops, appearances, jam sessions, photo shoots, podcasts. In Rock Dance Theatre it’s all about rock and everything that is associated with it. Achimowicz is also a founder of an interactive jam - session series Dance Me-World Wednesday and Dance Me-Rock Me that was scheduled to premiere this month.





Necessity is the mother of invention, and since we are all currently unable to perform or teach with full human contact at evens, festivals and shows, the digital world comes to the rescue.

Rock Dance Theatre LIVEstream Meetings are broadcast online on the Rock Dance Theatre official YouTube Channel on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays 7:00 PM CET (Central European time), 1 PM EDT, 10:00 AM PST unless scheduled differently depending on her guest time availability.

Previously aired episodes: