CHRIS CAFFERY Back In The Studio, Posts Live Demo Playthrough Of New Song "Upon The Knee"

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) is working on his next official solo album. He checked in with the following update on February 14th:

"Happy Valentine's Day from your beloved metal Elf Pom Pom Head! Nothing but love songs. Practicing my parts to do keeper rhythms for the song 'Upon The Knee'. It will probably lead my new CD off!"

Caffery revealed some details of the new album back in October 2017:

"This is my tracklisting, which includes one of the Jester songs that's like one minute of guitar... will be finishing these songs and will decide if I should use them all after... excited about this material. The record should be out next June. Working title, The Jester's Court. May possibly use The Jester's Heart; that depends on how the artwork develops."

The Jester's Court tracklisting:

"Upon The Knee"

"1989"

"Inside My Heart"

"Lost Tonite"

"Protect My Soul"

"The Jester's Heart"

"Magic Man"

"Baby You And I"

"White Lie"

"Watch"

"Instrumental" (not named yet)

"King Of The Dark"

"The Jester's Court"

"Then She's Gone"