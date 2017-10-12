CHRIS CAFFERY Reveals Potential Song Titles For Upcoming Solo Album

"I know it's a bit early in the game, but I'm really trying to get all of the writing finished for my new solo record before I leave for TSO rehearsals," says guitarist Chris Caffery.

"This is my tracklisting, which includes one of the Jester songs that's like one minute of guitar... will be finishing these songs and will decide if I should use them all after... excited about this material."

"The record should be out next June. Working title, The Jester's Court. May possibly use The Jester's Heart; that depends on how the artwork develops."

The Jester's Court tracklisting:

"Upon The Knee"

"1989"

"Inside My Heart"

"Lost Tonite"

"Protect My Soul"

"The Jester's Heart"

"Magic Man"

"Baby You And I"

"White Lie"

"Watch"

"Instrumental" (not named yet)

"King Of The Dark"

"The Jester's Court"

"Then She's Gone"