CHRIS CAFFERY To Join DORO For Last Two Weeks Of Co-Headling US Tour With METAL CHURCH

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Spirits Of Fire) has checked in with the following announcement via Facebook:

"It may have been something that a lot of you had already figured out since I hit the 'going to' button on these events here. In May, I will be playing guitar on tour with Doro. I’ll be playing in the band the two weeks with her and Metal Church. It will be so much fun to perform once again with Doro and my good friends. Very excited as well to also see my other brothers in Metal Church! The dates I will be playing are May 2nd through May 11. Be sure to get your tickets ASAP many of the shows are already selling out!"

The Metal Church / Doro co-headlining tour is set to launch on April 17th in Las Vegas, NV, and will conclude on May 11th in New Bedford, MA. Dates are listed below. Ticket info to follow.

Says Doro: "We are doing a double headliner tour with our long time friends Metal Church. What a superb power package for all metal fans. I am so exited to hit the stage together with Metal Church and I am very sure that the fans in the United States will be as thrilled as we are.“

Metal Church frontman Mike Howe added, "I am excited to get out on the road and embrace our faithful fans again, and any new fans are welcome into the fold! I'm also looking forward to joining forces with legendary metal singer Doro Pesch!!"

Dates:

April

17 - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vamp'd

18 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish @ House Of Blues

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

20 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

23 - Lubbock, TX - Venue TBA (Metal Church, Images Of Eden only)

24 - Austin, TX - Venue TBA (Metal Church, Images Of Eden only)

25 - Houston, TX - Venue TBA (Metal Church, Images Of Eden only)

26 - San Antonio, TX - Venue TBA (Metal Church, Images Of Eden only)

27 - Dallas, TX - Venue TBA (Metal Church, Images Of Eden only)

28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Venue TBA (Metal Church, Images Of Eden only)

29 - St. Louis, MO - Venue TBA (Metal Church, Images Of Eden only)

May

1 - Indiainapolis, IN - Venue TBA (Metal Church, Images Of Eden only)

2 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

3 - Racine, WI - Route 20

4 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

5 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

7 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

8 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

10 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

11 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault @ Greasy Luck