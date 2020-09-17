CHRIS CATENA's ROCK CITY TRIBE Release "The Trickster" Music Video; All-star Album Truth In Unity Out Now

Italian rock vocalist Chris Catena recently released the new album of the new stunning hard rock project Chris Catena's Rock City Tribe, entitled Truth In Unity, via Grooveyard Records. Today, Catena reveals the new video for the song “The Trickster”, which can be found below.

Chris comments on the new single: “'The Trickster’ is a song that describes an individual, a shady character who deceives others without even realize it, with a very reassuring face, a lot of self-confidence and an unparalleled presumption but, above all, a great imagination.”

The song was written by Janne Stark in collaboration with Peter Hermansson(drummer of 220 Volts, Talisman and John Norum). The song features a stunning rhythm section with Brian Tichy on drums (Ozzy, Whitesnake, Dead Daisies, Foreigner), Greg Chaisson (Badlands) on bass and Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns’n’Roses, Art of anarchy) on guitar. In this song, Chris Catena shares the microphone with another great singer, Paul Shortino (Rough Cutt, Quiet Riot) and he is accompanied by Janne Stark, author of the introductory solo, and Davide Spurio on keyboards.

Chris says about the video: “The video was shot in the Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas, Nevada during a very hot, muggy day and with a storm coming. The videomaker Rafael Ortega, had great difficulty making the filming because the sirens that warned eventual hurricanes in arrival constantly disturbed the bluetooth signal of the speaker and the music was constantly interrupted. Obviously both Paul and Janne and I had to stop and start again and that didn't make us happy. The heat was melting like candles in the sun. Fortunately, we were able to finish the video before the rain and escape from there.”

Catena, together with an all-star cast of special guests, has recorded and produced an album of 15 tracks of the highest level in 10 years and in different studios around the world. The all-star album, Truth In Unity, was mixed by Frank Altare at "3HZ Studios" in Trezzo Sull'Adda and many local excellences are added to the long list of foreign guests: Giacomo Castellano (Gianna Nannini, Piero Pelu', Vasco Rossi, Raf), Leonardo Porcheddu (Chris Catena, Vivaldi Metal Project), Francesco Marras (Screaming Shadows), Matteo Filippini (Matt Filippini Projects, Glenn Hughes), Paul Audia (Paul Audia Band), Tony Arcuri (Raff) and Antonio Aronne (Figure of Six) chorus Katiuscia, Enrico Scutti (Cheope, Figure of Six).

Other collaborations to mention are Jimmy Bax on keyboards (Chris Catena, Inferno Shi-fi Grind'n'roll), on drums Mauro Giannini (Heavy Star, In Fall Of Our Heroes) and Carlo Jaccarino.

Buy Truth In Unity via Bandcamp, or here.

Tracklisting:

"Angel City "

"The Trickster"

"Down In The Black"

"Motorcycle Killers"

"The Seventh Son"

"Get Ready"

"My Angel"

"Still A Fool"

"Who Knew"

"Livin' Wreck"

"Round The Bend "

"Fall Of Our Heroes "

"Freedom"

"Theme For An Imaginary Western"

"Ridin' The Freebird Highway"

“Angel City” video: