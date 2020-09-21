CHRIS CORNELL - Clip Of Previously Unheard Solo Track Released

On September 18th, the late Chris Cornell's daughter, Toni Cornell, celebrated her 16th birthday. As a present to her daugher, and all of Chris' fans, Toni's mother Vicky Cornell shared a previously unreleased clip of one of Cornell’s solo songs via social media.

Below is a section of the original version of “Only These Words” from Cornell’s 2015 solo album, Higher Truth. The following message accompanied the music:

"Toni,

Your dad would be so proud of the smart, strong, beautiful, and confident woman you are growing up to be.

You are so very loved, and you give so much love, freely and unconditionally. Your first sentence was 'I love you' to your baby brother when you first met him. As your dad so perfectly sang and what it’s always all about - 'Only these three words repeating…I love you...' Continue to do great things, my sweet girl. He is always with you! And to celebrate you with everyone- I’m sharing part of daddy’s original version of 'Only These Words' Happy 16th Birthday, Toni! [❤️] Mama Vicky, Christopher"



