CHRIS CORNELL Cover Of GUNS N' ROSES Classic "Patience" Surfaces On YouTube (Audio)

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell's estate has released a studio recording of the late Cornell covering the Guns N' Roses classic "Patience", taken from the band's 1988 album, G'N'R Lies. Today (July 20th) is Cornell's birthday; he would have been 56 years old.

The track was produced by Brendan O'Brien, and it is presumed to be a track recorded for a solo covers album that was reportedly in the works. Check it out below.

The upload comes only days after the remaining members of Soundgarden dropped counterclaims against Cornell's widow regarding a benefit concert organized in his memory amid threats of sanctions from her legal team, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Vicky Cornell in December 2019 sued Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Hunter Benedict Shepherd - along with the band's business manager Rit Venerus - claiming they were trying to "strong-arm" her into giving them seven unreleased sound recordings her husband had made prior to his death by withholding royalties.

Cornell died by suicide in May 2017 and his wife, who controls his estate, wanted input on who would produce the unreleased tracks and how the album would be marketed. She's suing the band members for declaratory relief with regard to copyright ownership of the recordings and the business manager for breach of fiduciary duty.

Soundgarden in May 2020 filed a countersuit alleging, in part, that Vicky Cornell tricked the band into performing in a benefit concert (I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell) by saying the money would go to charity, but she used it for personal purposes. The band also claims she doesn't actually own the sound recordings - she just has physical possession of them because the band returned to her Cornell's property, including his laptop - and that she's been running the band's social media sites without permission and refuses to turn them over.

