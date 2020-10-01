CHRIS CORNELL Earns First Posthumous #1 Single With Cover Of GUNS N' ROSES Classic "Patience"

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has earned a posthumous number one single with his cover of Guns N' Roses' "Patience", reports Josh Johnson of ABC News Radio.

The song has taken the top spot on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs chart, making it the first recording from Cornell to hit number one on a Billboard ranking following his death in May 2017.

Cornell's estate released the "Patience" cover this past July, on what would've been his 56th birthday. He'd originally recorded it in 2016.