CHRIS CORNELL’s Cause Of Death Declared “Suicide By Hanging”

May 18, 2017, an hour ago

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the autopsy on 52-year-old Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden frontman who died last night in Detroit. The cause of death has been determined as “hanging by suicide”. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed and there is no additional information at this time.

Cornell's body was discovered in a Detroit hotel room following a concert. Soundgarden were currently on a North American tour and had played Wednesday night at the Fox Theatre. Fan-filmed video of his final performance can be seen below:

 

