CHRIS CORNELL’s Death Being Investigated As A Suicide

A representative for the Detroit Police tells Variety that the death of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell is being investigated as a suicide, although he emphasized that it is too early to make a definitive conclusion.

“At 12 a.m. [local time], we received a 911 call from the MGM Grand Casino Hotel,” Detroit Police director of media relations told Variety. “It appears as though a family friend was checking up on Cornell at his wife’s request. He went to hotel and discovered him unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Police made the location with EMS, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At present our investigation is leaning toward the possibility of suicide, but we must wait for a medical report to determine the cause of death. At this time we cannot release too much information about what we observed in Cornell’s hotel room or what led us to this conclusion.”

Cornell released the single "The Promise" in March, with all proceeds going to the International Rescue Committee, a global humanitarian aid, relief, and development non-governmental organization. The song was the title track of the film The Promise, which premiered during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 11th, 2016 in Toronto. Cornell walked the Red Carpet at the premier with one of his three children.

Chris performed “The Promise” on April 19th on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Video of the performance can be seen below.

Cornell died last night at the age of 52. Soundgarden were currently on a North American tour and had played Wednesday night at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Watch fan-filmed video of his final performance below: