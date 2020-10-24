CHRIS DAUGHTRY On Jamming With SAMMY HAGAR For Rock & Roll Road Trip - "A Landmark In My Career"

In the AXS TV At Home And Social clip below, American Idol contestant Chris Daughtry sits down to talk about jamming with Sammy Hagar, performing with Daryl Hall, what is on his quarantine playlist, and his first concert. At the 7:56 mark he talks about jamming with Hagar, calling it "a landmark in my career."

A trailer for the upcoming episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar can be found below.

A message states: "You may have first met Chris Daughtry when he placed forth on American Idol in 2006, but unlike several reality singing competition contestants, Daughtry has had an illustrious career. He's sold over 11 million records, was nominated for a Grammy, and has collaborated with Slash, Sevendust, Theory Of A Deadman, Chad Kroeger, Brad Arnold, Vince Gill, and Carlos Santana.

"This week, he's adding another collaboration to the list, Sammy Hagar. This week on Rock & Roll Road Trip, Sammy meets up with Daughtry at The Mercy Lounge to talk life and legacy before they finish off the day with an incredible performance of the blues classic 'Have Mercy'.

"Get a sneak peek below and check out the full episode this Sunday at 9/8c, only on AXS TV."