CHRIS HOLMES Reflects On W.A.S.P.'s Industrial-Tinged Album Kill.F@#k.Die - "Somebody Was Scared Of MARILYN MANSON Taking His Spot In Rock And Roll"

Chris Holmes has revealed that he almost walked out on W.A.S.P. in the middle of their 89 And Headless world tour. The guitarist also talked about his return to the shock rockers in 1997, and how he "hated" the comeback album that he recorded with them, in the chat with eonmusic.

Speaking of why he almost quit the band, Holmes said; "There was some really bad conflicts on the road, and I was lied to, and I almost left on the road, because it’s not about the money to me. I got lied to from somebody, so I was going to leave the tour."

However it was only following advice from tour manager Dicke Bell that Chris reconsidered his position; "He said, 'Chris, if you leave now, you’ll get sued for all the money.' He goes, 'You’ll be working at McDonald's in ten years still trying to pay off the debt to Sanctuary [management].'"

He continued: "So I finished the whole tour, and once I was done, I was gone. I didn’t want to play anymore. I didn’t really care what Blackie did after that. When you live with people, you want to be treated as equal; that’s it. I don’t want to be treated any less, or any more, and when they treat you down, I don’t like being around people like that."

Although Holmes returned to the band for the industrial-tinged Kill.Fuck.Die album in 1997, he says that he only played a small part in its creation. "I really didn’t play that much on that. I played, I think, two solos. I had some influence on a song or two writing lyrics."

Going on to slate the release, the guitarist said; "That album was done because somebody - I won’t say his name - was scared of Marilyn Manson taking his spot in rock and roll. It was a really stupid album to do. I hated it."

Read the full interview at eonmusic.co.uk.