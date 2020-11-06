CHUCK BERRY – Official Documentary The Original King Of Rock ‘N’ Roll Available On Blu-Ray November 27th

Chuck Berry: The Original King Of Rock ‘N’ Roll is the first-ever feature length documentary devoted to the life of singer/songwriter/guitarist widely considered the “Granddaddy of Rock and Roll” (1927 – 2017), known for hits like “Maybelline,” “Rock And Roll Music,” “Johnny B. Goode” and many others. Award-winning filmmaker Jon Brewer (Bb King: The Life Of Riley; Nat King Cole: Afraid Of The Dark) melds archival performance footage and ruminations on Berry’s influence from other music greats (Keith Richards, Nils Lofgren, Steve Van Zandt, Joe Perry, and Alice Cooper among them) with an exploration of the legendary guitarist’s personal life (including the first-ever interview with Themetta “Toddy” Suggs, his wife of 68 years) and experience as a Black artist traversing the American racial landscape of the 1950s onward.

Despite his iconic status, and reverence for his talent by rock’s heroes John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen, Keith Richards, Steve Van Zandt, Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, all featured, Chuck Berry was at heart, a family man. He was a prolific craftsman of words and chords; an undisputed and stunning combination of talent and charisma.

Chuck Berry is now available on Amazon, Availtin, Cool Nerd Kiosk, Direct TV, Dish, Doc N Roll, Fandango, Google Play, inDemand, iTunes, Sling TV, Tubi, Vimeo, Vudu, Xbox and on DVD and will release on Blu-ray on November 27, 2020.