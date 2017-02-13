CIRCLE II CIRCLE Live At Wacken Open Air 2012; Rare Video Of Full Performance Now Streaming

In 2012, Circle II Circle featuring Savatage frontman Zak Stevens performed at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival. The set featured highlights from the album, The Wake Of Magellan, and video footage of the full performance is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“The Ocean”

“Welcome”

“Turns To Me”

“Morning Sun”

“Compliant In The System”

“The Wake Of Magellan”

“Anymore”

“The Hourglass”

“Black Jack Guillotine”