CIRCUITRY To Release Sophomore Album Untouched By Human Hands In November

Circuitry surges signature electricity into modern heavy music. Years of experimentation in multiple genres have resulted in a potent, debilitating groove to which there is no known antidote. The trio, consisting of vocalist, Joel Monet, guitarist and background vocalist, Christian Colabelli, and drummer, Matt Guglielmo, fuses elements of modern progressive metal with classic metalcore, death, and catchy hooks, into an unmistakable signature sound.

This is immediately apparent on the band's sophomore effort, Untouched By Human Hands, set to be released November 16th.

As an early preview of the album, Circuitry is streaming lyric video “Waving A White Flag”. "Waving A White Flag," delivers devastating drumming firepower, frenetic guitar gymnastics, and tortured vocal carnage rounded out by an infectious earworm of a chorus. This angular anthem offers a glimpse into the inner folds and depth of a noticeably well-crafted, painstakingly original collection of songs. Circuitry is sure to cement their foothold in the heavy music realm with this ambitious sophomore release.

"We matured significantly as a band since our debut release, honed our sound and crafted a collection of songs that we are truly proud of. In the process, we stretched the limits of who we are as musicians. There were times where each of us considered walking away from the project. Had it not been for the overwhelming support and inspiration that we received from fans, both on the road and through social media, we're not sure this album would have come to fruition. This record is the result of three dudes putting everything we had into writing the best songs we were physically capable of at the time, says Circuitry of the new album.



Additionally, the artwork and track listing for the album have been revealed today. The eye-popping, colorful, instantly recognizable album artwork, courtesy of Steven McCorry reflects the sonic content contained within. Genre bending exploration, otherworldly harmony, polished songwriting, and controlled chaos abound on this 11 song maelstrom. The band upped the ante by recruiting Steve Seid of Graphic Nature Audio to mix the album. The depth and clarity of the record is immediately noticeable, with every subtle nuance shining through.

Although relatively young in their existence, Circuitry displays an uncanny musical maturity that will only ripen with age. Garnering comparisons to Periphery, Animals As Leaders, Protest The Hero, Chiodos, Fall Of Troy, Killswitch Engage and Circa Survive, it's apparent that the band is in good company and spurns eclectic tastes. Brightness surely sits on the horizon for Circuitry.

Tracklisting:

“Snake”

“Waving A White Flag”

“The Merit Of An Argument”

“A N G E L”

“Writing History”

“Moment Of Clarity”

“Parasite”

“Lady Parts Of Death”

“Prayers And Curses”

“Kept In A Shallow Grave”

“Waving A White Flag” lyric video: