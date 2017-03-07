CIRRHA NIVA Release “Afraid To Bleed” Video Featuring Lisette Van Den Berg

Dutch progressive metallers, Cirrha Niva, will release their new album, Out Of The Freakshow, on April 14th via Parnassus Records. Check out the new video for "Afraid To Bleed" featuring Scarlet Stories' Lisette van den Berg.

Vocalist Legrand about the lyrics:

"If you're Afraid to Bleed for whatever thoughts you might have that's not according to or differs from whatever you were made to believe. Act like you're taught to, and be as the ones before you. Don't question or doubt, just do as you’re told. Or they will cut you down."

Guitarist Rob Willemse about the song:

"For this up-tempo rock song we had a clear ending in mind. We aimed for a vocal part in the sphere of Pink Floyd’s 'The Great Gig In The Sky’ or Ennio Morricone’s 'Once Upon A Time In The West’. And with Lisette van den Berg’s voice, input, creativity and emotion we got what we wished for."

On Out Of The Freakshow, Cirrha Niva welcomes some very talented guest musicians. Drummer and interim band member Nathanael Taekema (Thomas Zwijsen) did the band a huge favour by creating and playing all drum tracks on the album. Psychotic Waltz frontman Devon Graves adds depth to “Just Another Legacy” with his poignant vocals and flute, and singer Lisette van den Berg (Scarlet Stories) takes “Afraid To Bleed” to a breathtaking climax. Under supervision of Joost van den Broek (ex-After Forever), keyboardist Erik van Ittersum (Theater Equation) adds spheric elements to the album using piano, Hammond organ, strings and soundscapes. And finally, the mysterious Mr. Gold, speaks as The Ringmaster in the opening song, “I Guess”.

Visualy, Cirrha Niva is surrounded by a team of creative and devoted freaks! The stunning artwork is made by Blacklake Design (Damien Wilson, Maiden United) and the band pictures are shot by Tim Tronckoe Photography. The band outfits are exclusively created by Ingeborg Steenhorst from I Style Stars (Lacuna Coil, Epica, Karmaflow).

Vocalist Legrand: “Like the saying goes: ‘out of the furnace, into the fire’. After escaping your worst nightmare you find yourself in one that’s even worse. That’s what Out Of The Freakshow is all about: getting out of whatever you want to get out of, but beware of the alternative. For we all have a freak inside of us that’s waiting for the right opportunity to get out, maybe the dirty lies of the “Silver Tongues”, or the seconds, minutes and hours that “Time” hits. Ah, you don’t have a freak hiding in the shadows? You only do good, and jealousy and envy are just words you know by looking at things ‘From Ego’s point of view? Well my friend, you are “Just Another Legacy” waiting to happen and with your dying breath you will wish you’d have gotten Out Of The Freakshow.”

Pre-order in various formats at this location.

Cirrha Niva lineup:

Legrand (vocals)

Rob Willemse (guitars)

Carlo Heefer (guitars)

Michel Steenbekkers (bass)

Robert van Kooij (drums)