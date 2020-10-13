CJSS Featuring DAVID CHASTAIN - Rare "Destiny" Live Video Released

The CJSS track, "Destiny", was always one of the fans' favorite tracks from the band's debutlalbum, World Gone Mad. The rare video below features a live version recorded at Bogart's in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Band lineup:

David T. Chastain - guitar
Russell Jinkens - vocals
Mike Skimmerhorn - bass
Les Sharp - drums

Previously released live videos for the CJSS tracks, "Welcome To Damnation" and "Praise The Lourd", also recorded at Bogart's in Cincinnati, can be seen below:



