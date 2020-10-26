CJSS Featuring DAVID CHASTAIN - Rare "Hell On Earth" Live Video Released
October 26, 2020, 13 minutes ago
The CJSS track, "Hell On Earth", is the opening track from the band's debut classic metal album World Gone Mad. The video below features a live version recorded at Bogart's in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Lineup:
David T. Chastain - guitar
Russell Jinkens - vocals
Mike Skimmerhorn - bass
Les Sharp - drums
Previously released live videos for the CJSS tracks, "World Gone Mad", "Destiny", "Welcome To Damnation" and "Praise The Loud", also recorded at Bogart's in Cincinnati, can be seen below: