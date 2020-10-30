CJSS Featuring DAVID CHASTAIN - Rare "No Man's Land" Live Video Released
October 30, 2020, an hour ago
The CJSS track "No Man's Land" is a track from the band's debut album, World Gone Mad. The video below features a live version recorded at Bogart's in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Lineup:
David T. Chastain - guitar
Russell Jinkens - vocals
Mike Skimmerhorn - bass
Les Sharp - drums
Previously released live videos for the CJSS tracks, "Hell On Earth", "World Gone Mad", "Destiny", "Welcome To Damnation" and "Praise The Loud", also recorded at Bogart's in Cincinnati, can be seen below: