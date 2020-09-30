CJSS Featuring DAVID CHASTAIN - Rare "Praise The Loud" Live Video Released
September 30, 2020, an hour ago
The CJSS track, "Praise The Loud", is the title track from the band's second classic metal album. The video below features a live version recorded at Bogart's in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Band lineup:
David T. Chastain - Guitar
Russell Jinkens - Vocals
Mike Skimmerhorn - Bass
Les Sharp - Drums
A previously released live video for the CJSS track, "Welcome To Damnation", also recorded at Bogart's in Cincinnati, can be seen below: