CJSS Featuring DAVID CHASTAIN - Rare "Praise The Loud" Live Video Released

The CJSS track, "Praise The Loud", is the title track from the band's second classic metal album. The video below features a live version recorded at Bogart's in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Band lineup:

David T. Chastain - Guitar

Russell Jinkens - Vocals

Mike Skimmerhorn - Bass

Les Sharp - Drums

A previously released live video for the CJSS track, "Welcome To Damnation", also recorded at Bogart's in Cincinnati, can be seen below: