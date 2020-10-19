CJSS Featuring DAVID CHASTAIN - Rare "World Gone Mad" Live Video Released

October 19, 2020, 42 minutes ago

The CJSS track, "World Gone Mad", is the title track from the band's debut classic metal album. The video below features a live performance recorded at Bogart's in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Lineup:

David T. Chastain - guitar
Russell Jinkens - vocals
Mike Skimmerhorn - bass
Les Sharp - drums

Previously released live videos for the CJSS tracks, "Destiny", "Welcome To Damnation" and "Praise The Loud", also recorded at Bogart's in Cincinnati, can be seen below:



Latest Reviews