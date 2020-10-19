CJSS Featuring DAVID CHASTAIN - Rare "World Gone Mad" Live Video Released

The CJSS track, "World Gone Mad", is the title track from the band's debut classic metal album. The video below features a live performance recorded at Bogart's in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Lineup:

David T. Chastain - guitar

Russell Jinkens - vocals

Mike Skimmerhorn - bass

Les Sharp - drums

Previously released live videos for the CJSS tracks, "Destiny", "Welcome To Damnation" and "Praise The Loud", also recorded at Bogart's in Cincinnati, can be seen below: