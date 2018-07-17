CKY Release "Wiping Off The Dead" Music Video

CKY (Chad I Ginsburg, Jess Margera and Matt Deis) have released a brand new music video for their track "Wiping Off The Dead", from their most recent LP The Phoenix. Directed by Dave Causa, this is the third music video we've seen from the band off their current release.

"Our good friend Dave Causa filmed us rehearsing for our UK tour last summer and the end result was us making a badass music video," says drummer Jess Margera. "It was filmed before we ever played a single show for the release of our album. Thank you, Dave, and thank you CKY alliance! Enjoy this great video from the archives."

CKY is headed back out on the road this summer on a co-headlining run with Slaves and additional support coming from Royal Thunder and Awaken I Am. Tickets and a limited number of VIP meet and greet packages are available now. VIP packages will include meet and greets, exclusive merch items, autographs and more. The band will also be doing highlighted performances on select festival dates such as Lollapalooza, Sturgis bike rally, Psycho Las Vegas, and Blue Ridge Rockfest!

Tour dates:

July

18 - Thornville, OH - Gathering of the Juggalos*

20 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall*

21 - Huntington, WV - V Club*

22 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East*

24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s Live*

25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage*

27 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

28 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

31 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

August

1 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

02 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

03 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza*

04 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

05 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

7 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

8 - Iowa City, IA - Gabes

09 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

10 - Sturgis, SD - Iron Horse Saloon (formerly Easyriders Saloon)*

11 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

12 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre*

14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

15 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

16 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas*

19 - Tempe, Az - The Marquee

21 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Backroom

23 - Dallas, TX - Trees

24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

25 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

29 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

31 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

September

1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Upstairs)

2 - Concord, VA - DeVault Vineyards

* - no Slaves

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)