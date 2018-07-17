CKY Release "Wiping Off The Dead" Music Video
July 17, 2018, 2 hours ago
CKY (Chad I Ginsburg, Jess Margera and Matt Deis) have released a brand new music video for their track "Wiping Off The Dead", from their most recent LP The Phoenix. Directed by Dave Causa, this is the third music video we've seen from the band off their current release.
"Our good friend Dave Causa filmed us rehearsing for our UK tour last summer and the end result was us making a badass music video," says drummer Jess Margera. "It was filmed before we ever played a single show for the release of our album. Thank you, Dave, and thank you CKY alliance! Enjoy this great video from the archives."
CKY is headed back out on the road this summer on a co-headlining run with Slaves and additional support coming from Royal Thunder and Awaken I Am. Tickets and a limited number of VIP meet and greet packages are available now. VIP packages will include meet and greets, exclusive merch items, autographs and more. The band will also be doing highlighted performances on select festival dates such as Lollapalooza, Sturgis bike rally, Psycho Las Vegas, and Blue Ridge Rockfest!
Tour dates:
July
18 - Thornville, OH - Gathering of the Juggalos*
20 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall*
21 - Huntington, WV - V Club*
22 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East*
24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s Live*
25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage*
27 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
28 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels
31 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
August
1 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
02 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
03 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza*
04 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall
05 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
7 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center
8 - Iowa City, IA - Gabes
09 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
10 - Sturgis, SD - Iron Horse Saloon (formerly Easyriders Saloon)*
11 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
12 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre*
14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
15 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks
16 - Portland, OR - Dante’s
18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas*
19 - Tempe, Az - The Marquee
21 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Backroom
23 - Dallas, TX - Trees
24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
25 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
29 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts
30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
31 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
September
1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Upstairs)
2 - Concord, VA - DeVault Vineyards
* - no Slaves
(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)